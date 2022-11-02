Robert W. Baird Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $167.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 4.9 %

RRX opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

