Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of RKLY opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,519.47% and a negative return on equity of 346.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 223.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,095,464 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

