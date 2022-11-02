Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE ROK traded down $10.53 on Wednesday, reaching $245.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,323. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.