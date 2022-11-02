Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.34-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion. Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 5.2 %

ROK traded down $13.34 on Wednesday, hitting $242.31. 78,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.