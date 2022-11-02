Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 52165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Rover Metals Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

