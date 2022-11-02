Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.09.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.93 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$39.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at C$335,972. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826 over the last ninety days.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

