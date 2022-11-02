Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 619.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 383,039 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 90.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

