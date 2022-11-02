Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,024 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.