Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 28.7% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 25.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,099,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after buying an additional 42,836 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

FFWM opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $907.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

