Royce & Associates LP Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.46% of Xperi worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

