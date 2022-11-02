Royce & Associates LP Has $8.36 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.56% of Impinj worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Impinj stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,307 shares in the company, valued at $33,840,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,307 shares in the company, valued at $33,840,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,215 shares of company stock worth $6,919,768 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.