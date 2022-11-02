Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.81% of SecureWorks worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

