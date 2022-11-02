Royce & Associates LP Sells 200 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,326,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $4,910,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $144.49 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

