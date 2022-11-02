Royce & Associates LP Sells 51,539 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of Crane worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crane by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crane by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Crane by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

