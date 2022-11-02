Royce & Associates LP Sells 65,500 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.26% of J.Jill worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JILL. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

