RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

RT Minerals Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$298,975.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold and base metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property comprising three unpatented mineral claims that includes 29 units covering an area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

