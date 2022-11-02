Rune Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $57,602.77 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 86.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Rune token can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00014335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $57,602.77 and $45.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded 85.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.38 or 0.31289900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012221 BTC.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 21.30489666 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.