Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Sells $207,846.94 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. 732,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,523. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $89.37.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

