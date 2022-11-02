Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-$3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.65-$15.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

