Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BRW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,160. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $34,822.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,312,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,534,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.