Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BRW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,160. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $34,822.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,312,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,534,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,740,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

