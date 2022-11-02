Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as low as C$1.07. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 581,360 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$619.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Maria Tudela bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,900 shares in the company, valued at C$101,355.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

