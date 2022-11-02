Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.56. 31,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,295,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Sabre Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $413,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

