Safe Price Reaches $4.59 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00022525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $95.71 million and approximately $113,080.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00131281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00229130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00067850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004480 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.40850496 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $117,530.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

