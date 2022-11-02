San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.78. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 6,021 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 1,350.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.3491 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.37%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

