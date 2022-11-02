Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

