SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.54. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.73.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

