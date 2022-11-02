SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.12-$12.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.616-$2.636 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.73.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $7.41 on Wednesday, hitting $268.35. The stock had a trading volume of 925,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

