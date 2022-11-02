SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.12-$12.34 EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.73.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $210,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

