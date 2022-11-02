SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.12-$12.34 EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.54.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.73.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.