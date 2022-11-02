Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.17 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,624. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

