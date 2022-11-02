Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,042 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 2.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.54% of Celestica worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $87,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

