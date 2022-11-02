Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,630 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 6.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of TC Energy worth $79,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 73,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TC Energy

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.