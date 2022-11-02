Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 3.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 761,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

ENB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 150,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

