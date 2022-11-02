Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,638,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,179 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 690,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 304,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,542. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

