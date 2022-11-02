Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,638,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,179 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

MFC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 304,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

