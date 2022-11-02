Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $0.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.03. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £82.33 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Get Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

In related news, insider Mike Balfour purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81).

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.