Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1,303.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

