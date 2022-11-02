Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 102,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,998. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

