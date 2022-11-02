Scorpio Tankers Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

