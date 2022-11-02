Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,607,000 after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.50. 13,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.