Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 25,346 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 550,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

