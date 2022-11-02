Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $162,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $214,374,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 65,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

