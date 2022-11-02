Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 5.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $705,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,843. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

