Scotia Capital Inc. Has $189.61 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,726 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.39% of Suncor Energy worth $189,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $12,691,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $7,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,599. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

