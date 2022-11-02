Scotia Capital Inc. Has $44.79 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,786,000 after purchasing an additional 704,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

