Scotia Capital Inc. Has $87.81 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $87,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,973,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,963,000 after acquiring an additional 78,239 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.62. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

