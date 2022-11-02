Scotia Capital Inc. Has $96.85 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 306,366 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $96,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 68,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

