Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,697 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 54.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 34,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

