Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,649 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.31 and its 200 day moving average is $374.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

