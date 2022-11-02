Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$54.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank to C$54.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDPYF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 2,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.